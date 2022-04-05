RRR to be a Franchise

RRR is running with packed houses in its second week and it is racing towards the biggest blockbuster of the country. Top producer Dil Raju who distributed the film for Nizam region is making huge profits. He hosted a party for the entire team of RRR last night. The film’s writer and Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that RRR will be a franchise and there would be a sequel for the film soon.

RRR Team celebrates success in style

Top producer Dil Raju hosted a success bash for the team of RRR last night in N Banyan, Hyderabad. NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli along with their families were present for the bash. The entire crew members of RRR attended the bash. Dil Raju and Shirish personally received the guests. A small set with the theme of RRR is erected in the party place. Trivikram and Koratala Siva are the special guests for the evening. Ram Charan and NTR cheered up the guests in the party that went on till midnight.

Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi shaking their leg for Naatu Naatu song was the highlight of the evening and the video clip is now viral across the social media. Dil Raju also invited his close friends and directors who worked for Sri Venkateswara Creations attended the bash. A total number of 300 people attended the success party of RRR. Ram Charan will soon resume the shoot of Shankar’s film while NTR will start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s next in June. Rajamouli will take a short break and he will start working on the script of his next from May.