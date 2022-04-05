Adivi Sesh to remake an Oscar-winning film

Adivi Sesh is completely focused on Major, the life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who got martyred in the Mumbai attacks. Sesh went through a lot of physical transformation for the role and an ample amount of homework was done before the shoot commenced. The film is hitting the screens on May 27th in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The actor during his recent interview revealed that he will soon remake an Oscar-winning film and the details will be announced very soon.

Adivi Sesh is all excited about the project which will have an official announcement. The actor will shift his focus on Goodachari 2 which will start rolling later this year after the release of Major. He is also done with the shoot of HIT: The Second Case and the film will release soon. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled this crime thriller.