Ghani climax: Training 1 month, Shooting 1 month

The team of Varun Tej-starrer sports drama Ghani has put so much hardwork for the film and a sample to this are the time and efforts the members took for the climax scene alone.

The training sessions for the climax sequence along went for a month and another month was taken to shoot the scene to everyone’s complete satisfaction, sources say and add the climax scene will be one of the top highlights of the movie.

Describing Ghani as the biggest ever action drama in Varun’s career, they state the movie would be a compelling collage of action and emotions.

The film, which had recently obtained U/A certification from Censor, will see the light of the day on April 8.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Songs composed for Ghani by Thaman S have already become a sensation by topping the charts and receiving rave reviews. Full-fledged promotions for the movie will start immediately, it is learnt.