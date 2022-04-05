USA distributors of ‘RRR’ win the hearts of  movie buffs ! 

S.S Rajamouli’s event film ‘RRR’ had a wide release across USA and the film is performing beyond the expectations. ‘Sarigama Cinemas’ in association with ‘Raftar Creations’ released RRR film which was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. North America audience along with the fans of Ram Charan and NTR are extremely happy with the way the overseas distributor handled the film’s release. The distributor hired the top multiplex chains and released in 1200 locations in USA and in multiple languages. To enhance the viewers’ experience, Imax, Dolby Vision , XD and RPX etc. features premium screens are being selected. Extra shows are added as per the demand all over. The distributors are also involved in a large-scale web and ground promotion of the film which helped RRR big time in USA.



Even after the film got postponed multiple times, the distributor was successful in handling the theatre chains and the audience agony . All the patrons received their refunds for the lakhs of tickets that were booked for January 7th release which was delayed. Rebooking the theatres is a big headache in USA but Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations handled things with utmost ease. The perfect planning by the distributors helped the film big time in USA and RRR stands next to Baahubali: The Conclusion in USA. RRR surpassed Bollywood biggies like Dangal, Padmavat and PK in USA and the film continues to have a strong run in its second week.

