Massive budget for Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is working without breaks and is shooting for three films. His last movie Khiladi ended up as a disaster and the makers lost big money through the film. The actor signed Tiger Nageswara Rao and the film got its official launch recently. Vamsee is the director and the makers are all set to spend a bomb on the film. Tiger Nageswara Rao is planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores which is huge. The makers are quite confident on the film and allocated a huge budget for the project.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are the heroines and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers. The film is based on a real story on the life story of cold-blooded criminal Tiger Nageswara Rao and the film is set in 1970s in East Godavari district. GV Prakash Kumar is the music director for Tiger Nageswara Rao. Ravi Teja is shooting for Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka and Ravanasura currently.