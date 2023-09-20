ACB court reserves order on Naidu’s custody petition

The ACB court in Vijayawada completed the hearing of arguments on the CID custody petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued for the CID seeking five-day custody of Chandrababu Naidu.

He told the court that Naidu was arrested with full evidence in the case. He further said that Naidu and everyone involved in the case are to be questioned at length. He told the court that Naidu is to be questioned to find out the conspiracy in the case.

Sudhakar Reddy further told the ACB court that the funds were transferred from one company to another and have finally reached the TDP chief. He emphasized the need to question Chandrababu Naidu to know how they managed to take the government funds through the Skill Development Corporation.

Arguing for Chandrababu Naidu, senior advocates Siddhartha Luthra and Siddhartha Agarwal told the court that the CID did not seek custody of Naidu when they produced him in the court on September 10. He questioned the intention of the CID in filing the custody petition in 24 hours. What transpired in those 24 hours, he asked.

He told the court that Naidu was arrested against the rules and in violation of rules. There was no evidence to prove that Naidu indulged in the crime, Siddhartha Luthra said.

Siddharth Agarwal said that Naidu was arrested and taken to the CID office, where he was questioned about the crime. He said that Naidu was in the CID office for more than 10 hours and wondered what more information they wanted from him at this point of time.

After hearing the arguments, the ACB court judge posted the judgment to 11.30 in the morning on Thursday.