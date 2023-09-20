Gopichand to reunite with his Flop Director?

Jil is a disaster in the career of Gopichand. The film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar went on to direct pan-Indian star Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. The film too has been declared as a disaster. After a small gap, Radha is all set to make his comeback. He is said to have met his Jil star Gopichand and impressed him with a script. Gopichand has given his formal nod for the project and UV Creations will produce this film which is expected to roll next year.

Radha Krishna Kumar will work on the final script. Gopichand is busy with the shoot of Bhimaa, an actioner that will release soon. Gopichand also launched Srinu Vaitla’s comic entertainer and the shoot starts in Europe next week. Gopichand will work with Radha Krishna Kumar once he is done with these two films.