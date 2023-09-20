Allu Arjun meets one more Tamil Director

Icon Star Allu Arjun is in huge demand. His complete focus lies on Pushpa: The Rule which is slated for next year release. Several top filmmakers from the Indian cinema are in plans to work with the talented and versatile actor. Jawan director Atlee hinted about a possible collaboration with Allu Arjun very soon. The latest update is that Jailer fame Nelson had a meeting with Allu Arjun recently.

The duo met and discussed about working together but there are no great developments. Jailer is a smashing hit and it marked a perfect comeback for Superstar Rajinikanth. Several young and talented directors are now in plans to direct Allu Arjun. The top actor also has films lined up with Trivikram and Sandeep Vanga.