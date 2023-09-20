Official: Sai Pallavi joins NC23

Naga Chaitanya will work with Chandoo Mondeti for the third time after Premam and Savyasachi. The mega-budget film will be produced by Geetha Arts and the pre-production work is happening at a faster pace. The makers today officially announced that Sai Pallavi is on board for this untitled film. Tandel is the title considered for this big-budget film. An extensive pre-production work is set up before the team commences the shoot.

Naga Chaitanya will play the role of a fisherman and the film is set in Srikakulam district. The team interacted with the villages across the coastal region of Srikakulam. Bunny Vaas will handle the production and there are reports that Anirudh Ravichander is approached to score the music and background score. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year.