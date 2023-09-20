Navdeep gets a shock from Telangana High Court

The officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau have been on a hunt for actor Navdeep from the past one week. The actor is absconding announced the cops and Navdeep applied for a bail in the Telangana High Court. The High Court asked the cops to proceed with notices to Navdeep under section 41A. The High Court also asked Navdeep to appear before the cops for investigation.

The NCB officials revealed that there is a solid evidence about Navdeep’s involvement and procuring drugs. They also said that they would arrest Navdeep if the actor failed to appear for the investigation in the drugs case. Two rave parties are busted in Hyderabad and the NCB officials are arresting all those who are involved in the case.