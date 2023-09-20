Bhaskara Reddy gets escort bail

Y S Bhaskara Reddy, one of the accused in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder was granted a 14-day escort bail by the CBI court in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bhaskara Reddy had applied for the bail on health grounds. The officials of the Chanchalguda jail have also submitted a medical report on the health condition of Bhaskara Reddy. Following this the court granted him 14-days escort bail.

He would be under the strict vigilance of the escort personnel for the next 14 days. He was advised to take the medical support during this period and report to the court immediately after the expiry of the bail period.

Bhaskara Reddy, the father of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, was arrested two months ago in the case. It was alleged that Bhaskara Reddy, along with son Avinash Reddy conspired to kill Vivekananda Reddy. They were at their home in Pulivendula on the night the murder was executed and had held talks with one of the prime accused Anil Yadav, hours before the murder.

The CBI had also named Avinash Reddy as accused in the case and had produced Google documents to claim that he was close to the place of incident. Though the CBI wanted to arrest him, Avinash Reddy secured bail from the Supreme Court.