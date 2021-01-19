Accord top priority to maintain clean toilets in schools: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to accord top priority to maintain clean toilets in government schools.

In a review meeting, Reddy said many students could not attend school because of the poor maintenance of toilets or absence of hygeine at all.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take up repairs as soon as possible, including solving plumbing and sanitary issues and prepare standard operating procedures (SoPs) for maintaining the school toilets.

“Maintenance of toilets should be best in future awareness”, he said.

Reddy said the state government brought revolutionary changes in government schools with schemes such as Nadu – Nedu, Goru Mudda, Amma Vodi, English medium and Vidya Kanuka among others.

Likewise, a toilet fund of Rs 445 crore has also been brought by the government to ensure healthy and hygienic sanitation practices in government schools.

The Chief Minister said that the conventional assumption of government schools lacking basic amenities underwent a sea change in 2020.

School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Raj Sekhar, Municipal and Urban Development Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kanthilal Dande, School Education Commissioner V. Chinaveerabhadrudu among others attended the review meeting.