Varun Tej’s Boxing Drama First Look And Title Unveiled

On the occasion of Varun Tej’s birthday, the makers of his next film unveiled the first look motion poster along with the title. The film is titled Ghani and Varun Tej plays the role of a boxer in this sports drama. Kiran Korrapati is making his directorial debut with this interesting film and the motion poster looks interesting and unveils the glimpses of the boxing ring along with Varun Tej’s look as a boxer from the film. Varun Tej is specially trained in the sport and he lost enough weight for the role.

Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady and Kannada Superstar Upendra has a powerful role assigned in Ghani. Thaman is on board as the music composer and Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby are the producers. Ghani arrives in theatres in July this year. Varun Tej is also shooting for F3 along with Venkatesh and this project too will have a theatrical release this year.