Does Jagan hate Krishna basin ?

Krishna basin has been a rich source of water for agriculture in all the regions of Andhra Pradesh. From Srisailam dam, water is supplied to remote areas in Rayalaseema as well. AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy himself has made repeated promises to Rayalaseema to supply more water from Srisailam through a lift project. Such is the significance of the Krishna river and its basin.

But, all of a sudden, the Jagan regime has decided to set up the office of the Krishna Water Management Board at a place far away from the Krishna basin. Ironically, the YCP decided to take this office beyond the Godavarai basin to Visakhapatnam port city. As usual, this decision was also taken unilaterally.

Now, the situation came back to the beginning. The Telangana irrigation department had put up a strong objection to the shifting of the Krishna Board office to Vizag. The neighbouring asked how this office could be located in a place which was in no way connected to the Krishna basin. The Telangana Engineer in Chief wrote a letter to the Board Chairman. He also objected to the manner in which the office shifting decision was taken without discussing the same at the Apex Council.

Once again, questions were asked whether the Krishna Board office was also being shifted to Vizag because of caste reasons. It is well known how Capital is being shifted.