Ravi Teja’s first on-screen intimate scene

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is quite delighted with the way his recent offering Krack is performing at the box-office. Krack is reporting strong revenues even after the completion of the Sankranthi season. After a brief break, Ravi Teja resumed the shoot of his next film Khiladi, a full-length action entertainer. Ramesh Varma is the director and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayati are the leading ladies. Ravi Teja has always been on a strict no when it comes to intimate scenes on-screen.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna was badly trolled for his lip-locks in Manmadhudu 2 as the audience are not ready to accept the veteran stars doing such scenes on screen. Though Ravi Teja was strictly against a lip-lock scene in Khiladi, the film’s director Ramesh Varma convinced the actor explaining about the need for the scene. The lip-lock scene on Ravi Teja and Meenakshi was shot recently in Vizag. The film will hit the screens in summer and Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role. Koneru Satyanarayana is the producer.