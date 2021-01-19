Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional with Liger celebrations

The fans of happening hero Vijay Deverakonda went into a celebration mode with the announcement of ‘LIGER.’ Fans across two Telugu states treated themselves by getting inked (tattoos) and cutting cakes etc.

Producer of ‘LIGER’ Charmme had shared the celebrations of fans and she was amazed by this reception. In turn, VD too had a glimpse and he got emotional. Taking to his micro-blogging handle, Twitter VD wrote, “My loves Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebrations moved me.”

Further he tweeted “Listen & Remember these words – You just wait for the teaser – I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness!”

VD’s comments hint that he is super confident on ‘LIGER’ and the teaser is in the offing.