Motion Capture process of Adipurush begins

Prabhas signed a big-budget mythological drama that is titled Adipurush that is inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Rama in this film and the motion capture process of the film commenced today. Om Raut and his team announced the news. Adipurush shoot will be completed in record time and the major budget is allocated for the VFX work. Prabhas will complete his part in two months and his portions will be shot in a green mat set in a Mumbai-based private studio.

Om Raut revealed that Adipurush is the first Indian film to use motion capture technology. Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist and the female lead’s role will be announced soon. Prabhas will be seen in a lean and ripped look and he is practicing archery for his role in Adipurush. T-Series and Retrophiles are the producers and Adipurush is aimed for August 2022 release.