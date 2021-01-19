Jagan’s new offer to temple priests to win Hindu hearts

The YCP Government has initiated some damage control measures on the issue of temple attacks. The culprits behind the desecrations were not yet caught. There has been rising criticising from all sides. Even the BJP is taking up agitations. As a fitting antidote to all this, the Jagan regime has decided to please the temple priests. It has announced that the salary of the ‘archakas’ of temples will be increased from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

The new hike will be applicable for priests working in all the non-revenue earning temples. There are quite a good number of them. The Jagan rule is also assuring the archakas and their associations that in future, the YCP will also confer hereditary rights for them.

Jagan Reddy’s new sops to ‘priests’ came amid rising allegations that the YCP was totally adopting a pro-Christian and pro-pastors approach. This feeling is growing among the majority Hindu populations. Sensing this mood only, Chandrababu Naidu has begun openly accusing the YCP of favouring pastors and using them for conversions.

Analysts say that the YCP has no choice but to woo some sections of the Hindu voters in order to retain its power. It would be impossible to win elections if the majority Hindus are totally estranged. There is also the threat of the polarisation of the Hindu voters only to defeat the Jagan regime.