x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
View all stories
Home > Politics

Accountability and Apologies: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Stand

Published on January 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
image
Megastar appreciates the performance of Ram Charan
image
NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer
image
Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, Anil Ravipudi Clarifies
image
Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses

Accountability and Apologies: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Stand

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, during his visit to Pithapuram in Kakinada district, highlighted the critical role of farmers in the nation’s progress. Speaking at the Pallu Panduga Panchayati celebrations, he stated, “If the cow is healthy, the farmer thrives. If the farmer thrives, the nation prospers.” The event was attended by Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, Collector Shanmohan, SP Vikrant Patil, and other public representatives.

Later, at a public meeting held at Pithapuram Municipal High School, Pawan Kalyan criticized the previous YSRCP government for its alleged scams and inefficiency. He pointed out that while the YSRCP constructed only 268 Gokulams in five years, the current government has built 12,500 in just six months. He accused the previous administration of weakening the dairy industry and creating a record in scams.

Addressing the issue of accountability, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stressed that mistakes anywhere in the state should be addressed collectively. He referred to the recent Tirupati incident and reiterated his sincere apology for the lapses. He emphasized that officials and employees must fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

“If a mistake happens, it is our collective responsibility. I have apologized sincerely for the Tirupati incident. But why aren’t others stepping forward to apologize? If it’s not our fault, then why should I alone take the blame?” he questioned. He also warned against favoritism in governance, stating, “If anyone acts arbitrarily, I will not hesitate to take action. Power is not a decoration; it is a responsibility.”

Pawan Kalyan announced his plans to tour districts starting from Pithapuram and work closely with leaders to ensure effective governance. He expressed his desire for a stable coalition government for at least 15 years and sought the cooperation of the administrative machinery.

“I don’t need money or fame. God has already given me enough. My only wish is to see people happy,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to public welfare.

Next LIVE : Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Previous “KTR is enacting Jabardasth comedy”
else

TRENDING

image
Megastar appreciates the performance of Ram Charan
image
NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer
image
Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, Anil Ravipudi Clarifies

Latest

image
Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
image
Megastar appreciates the performance of Ram Charan
image
NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer
image
Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, Anil Ravipudi Clarifies
image
Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses

Most Read

image
Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses
image
Pawan Kalyan’s ultimatum to TTD Chairman and EO
image
Accountability and Apologies: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Stand

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black