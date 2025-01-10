“KTR is enacting Jabardasth comedy”

Congress senior MLA Rammohan Reddy came down heavily on BRS working president KT Rama Rao, criticising Opposition MLA’s handling of Formula E Racing case.

Saying that KTR got caught red-handed by paying Rs 55 Cr to a foreign company in Formula E Racing, Ram Mohan Reddy alleged, KTR is resorting to political drama to divert people’s attention.

“BRS leader KT Rama Rao is behaving irresponsibly and resorting to cheap politics. After attending ACB inquiry KTR came up with ‘Kanakapu Simhasanamuna Shunakamunu kurchundsbettina’ example suggesting that Revanth Reddy is not eligible for CM position. KCR should know that Revanth Reddy did not become CM in one day. He has rose to this level from grassroots. KTR should stop doing Jabardasth comedy,” said Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy mocking KTR.

“KTR has been time and again saying that Formula E Racing case is petty case and will not stand. Then why is he fearing to attend investigation? He is intentionally creating all sorts of dramas to create unrest in Telangana. But Congress Government will not tolerate KTR’s crooked dramas,” further said Rammohan Reddy.

Rammohan Reddy also warned KTR not to provocate Congress workers on the occasion.