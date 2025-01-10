x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

“KTR is enacting Jabardasth comedy”

Published on January 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
“KTR is enacting Jabardasth comedy”
image
Rashmika suffers an Injury
image
India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli
image
California Wildfires Crisis
image
Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release

“KTR is enacting Jabardasth comedy”

Congress senior MLA Rammohan Reddy came down heavily on BRS working president KT Rama Rao, criticising Opposition MLA’s handling of Formula E Racing case.

Saying that KTR got caught red-handed by paying Rs 55 Cr to a foreign company in Formula E Racing, Ram Mohan Reddy alleged, KTR is resorting to political drama to divert people’s attention.

“BRS leader KT Rama Rao is behaving irresponsibly and resorting to cheap politics. After attending ACB inquiry KTR came up with ‘Kanakapu Simhasanamuna Shunakamunu kurchundsbettina’ example suggesting that Revanth Reddy is not eligible for CM position. KCR should know that Revanth Reddy did not become CM in one day. He has rose to this level from grassroots. KTR should stop doing Jabardasth comedy,” said Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy mocking KTR.

“KTR has been time and again saying that Formula E Racing case is petty case and will not stand. Then why is he fearing to attend investigation? He is intentionally creating all sorts of dramas to create unrest in Telangana. But Congress Government will not tolerate KTR’s crooked dramas,” further said Rammohan Reddy.

Rammohan Reddy also warned KTR not to provocate Congress workers on the occasion.

Previous Rashmika suffers an Injury
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika suffers an Injury
image
India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli
image
Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release

Latest

image
“KTR is enacting Jabardasth comedy”
image
Rashmika suffers an Injury
image
India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli
image
California Wildfires Crisis
image
Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release

Most Read

image
“KTR is enacting Jabardasth comedy”
image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions