Rashmika suffers an Injury

Rashmika Mandanna was set to start the final filming of her upcoming movie Sikandar with Salman Khan on January 10, but she reportedly sustained a gym injury just before production resumed. The actress has been advised to take a short break to fully recover before returning to her busy schedule. Fortunately, she is steadily recovering and will soon be back on the set. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features an impressive cast including Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

The film marks Salman Khan’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, almost a decade after their blockbuster Kick. This highly anticipated action movie is scheduled for a grand release on Eid 2025. Salman Khan has taken a long break from work after tasting debacles and he is quite confident on Sikandar. Rashmika has a bunch of Telugu films that are in various stages of the shoot.