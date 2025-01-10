India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli

Annapurna Studios has made a momentous leap with the launch of India’s first Dolby-certified postproduction facility for cinema and home entertainment. This milestone marks a new chapter in the Indian film industry, setting global standards for audio-visual excellence.

Launched by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the event was attended by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vice Chairman of Annapurna Studios. The cutting-edge facility, developed in collaboration with Dolby, aims to elevate the quality of Indian filmmaking, giving creators the tools to produce world-class content that meets international audio-visual standards.

Rajamouli, who showcased the footage from RRR, the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema, thanked Annapurna Studios for bringing the facility to India. “Today, there’s a Dolby Vision facility at Annapurna Studios, and Dolby Cinemas will soon be everywhere. I’m excited for audiences to experience the enhanced clarity and depth of storytelling,” said he.

Nagarjuna highlighted Annapurna Studios’ 50-year legacy of innovation, emphasizing the importance of this collaboration for the global recognition of Indian cinema.

Supriya Yarlagadda, Executive Director of Annapurna Studios, emphasized the facility’s potential to revolutionize filmmaking in India, empowering storytellers to craft visually and sonically superior films.