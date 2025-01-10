x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli

Published on January 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
California Wildfires Crisis
image
India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli
image
Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release
image
Game Changer Movie Review: A Superficial Political Drama!
image
Pushpa 2 Stampede Impact: Restrictions on Game Changer

India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli

Annapurna Studios has made a momentous leap with the launch of India’s first Dolby-certified postproduction facility for cinema and home entertainment. This milestone marks a new chapter in the Indian film industry, setting global standards for audio-visual excellence.

Launched by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the event was attended by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vice Chairman of Annapurna Studios. The cutting-edge facility, developed in collaboration with Dolby, aims to elevate the quality of Indian filmmaking, giving creators the tools to produce world-class content that meets international audio-visual standards.

Rajamouli, who showcased the footage from RRR, the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema, thanked Annapurna Studios for bringing the facility to India. “Today, there’s a Dolby Vision facility at Annapurna Studios, and Dolby Cinemas will soon be everywhere. I’m excited for audiences to experience the enhanced clarity and depth of storytelling,” said he.

Nagarjuna highlighted Annapurna Studios’ 50-year legacy of innovation, emphasizing the importance of this collaboration for the global recognition of Indian cinema.

Supriya Yarlagadda, Executive Director of Annapurna Studios, emphasized the facility’s potential to revolutionize filmmaking in India, empowering storytellers to craft visually and sonically superior films.

Next California Wildfires Crisis Previous Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release
else

TRENDING

image
India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli
image
Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release
image
Pushpa 2 Stampede Impact: Restrictions on Game Changer

Latest

image
California Wildfires Crisis
image
India’s First Dolby Facility @ Annapurna, Unveiled by Rajamouli
image
Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release
image
Game Changer Movie Review: A Superficial Political Drama!
image
Pushpa 2 Stampede Impact: Restrictions on Game Changer

Most Read

image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede
image
Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions