Acharya Nizam Issue: What’s Happening?

A couple of gossip portals have been cooking stories that there would be an issue for theatres in Nizam region because of the past tiff between Dil Raju and Warangal Srinu. Acharya is distributed by Warangal Srinu in Nizam and he bought the film for a whopping amount of Rs 42 crores. The stories told that Dil Raju is in plans to hold more screens for RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 as they are having a steady run. But the real fact is that Warangal Srinu met Dil Raju and Shirish several times in the past one week to discuss about sharing the theatres.

Dil Raju also promised Warangal Srinu about supporting Acharya in the region. The biggest logic is that Dil Raju is producing the next film of Ram Charan and he would never have a thought of hampering the theatrical run of Acharya. Acharya would get a wide and smooth release in Nizam. The governments of the Telugu states also granted a hike in the ticket prices along with permission for the fifth show. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film releases this Friday.