Acharya : Siddha loves Neelambari

By
Telugu360
-
1

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, a new poster from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie ‘Acharya’ is unveiled. The poster has Megapowerstar Ram Charan and his love lady Pooja Hegde.

“Introducing #Siddha’s Love #Neelambari! Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi,” tweeted Ram Charan who is playing Siddha in the movie. So Pooja is the newest addition to ‘Acharya’ lead cast.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Kajal Aggarwal plays the main female lead in ‘Acharya.’

Recently the film kicked-off its musical journey with ‘Laahe Laahe’ and it was received decent feedback.

A production of Matinee Entertainments, ‘Acharya’ is aimed for Summer release.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR