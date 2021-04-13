Acharya : Siddha loves Neelambari

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, a new poster from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie ‘Acharya’ is unveiled. The poster has Megapowerstar Ram Charan and his love lady Pooja Hegde.

“Introducing #Siddha’s Love #Neelambari! Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi,” tweeted Ram Charan who is playing Siddha in the movie. So Pooja is the newest addition to ‘Acharya’ lead cast.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Kajal Aggarwal plays the main female lead in ‘Acharya.’

Recently the film kicked-off its musical journey with ‘Laahe Laahe’ and it was received decent feedback.

A production of Matinee Entertainments, ‘Acharya’ is aimed for Summer release.