Powerful title for Balakrishna and Boyapati Film

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working on an action-packed mass entertainer which is high on expectations. On the auspicious day of Ugadi, the makers unveiled the title of the film and it is titled Akhanda, The second look of Balakrishna is unveiled by the makers through a small teaser. Balayya roars like never before and he is showcased in a never seen look with a bald head and white beard. Thaman’s background score is terrific. The makers also kept an end to the speculations about Balayya essaying the role of Aghora.

The shoot of Akhanda reached the final stages and the makers are in plans to release the film post summer. Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the leading ladies in Akhanda which is made on a huge budget. Dwaraka Creations are the producers of the film. Veteran actor Srikanth plays a role with negative shades in Akhanda.