Acharya song controversy: RMP doctors complain police

Mega star Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya movie is all set to release next month. But all of a sudden, RMP doctors association complained police on Acharya song. Details as follows.

Acharya movie unit has recently released item number “Saana Kashtam”. The song composed by Manisarma was an instant hit among the masses. The song was sung by Revanth and Geetha Madhuri while lyrics provided by Bhaskarbatla. Regina Cassandra tapped her feet along with mega star in this song.

However the song has a lyric that says “ Ededo nimurochani kurraallu RMPlu ayipotunnaare “ , which means youngsters are becoming RMP doctor just to get a chance to touch woman like Rejina. Registered medical practitioner doctors found fault with this sentence in the song and complained to police that this song is insulting their profession. RMP doctors association from Janagama from Telangana gave an official complain to the police regarding this. They demanded action to be taken by the police on the lyricist and the director.

We need to wait and see how Acharya movie unit responds on this.