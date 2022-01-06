More trouble for Somu Veerraju, long-kept family secret revealed

Troubles seem to be mounting for AP BJP president Somu Veerraju. After the unsavoury cheap liquor episode, now comes the case of his ‘son-in-law’ getting embroiled in a case of cheating and forgery. To wriggle out of this situation, Somu has let out a family secret that he had kept for the last several years.

He has revealed that he does not recognise his son-in-law as his daughter ran away from home and married without his consent. He said: “ I have three daughters, but only two sons-in-law. I did not marry off one of my daughters. So, the person involved in cheating and forgery is not my son-in-law.” Somu Veerraju’s eldest daughter eloped and married.

Somu Veerraju has also revealed that he has no relation with the person and asked people not to drag his name into the whole affair. He also wanted action be taken against the person as per the provisions of the law. Venkata Narasimham, who married Somu’s eldest daughter Surya Kumari, is booked under sections 406, 409, 420 and 465 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile Somu Veerraju’s daughter Surya Kumari to responded to the issue. She said that her father has no link whatsoever with the loan secured by her husband Venkata Narasimham. She also said that she has no link with her father and that he had not met her after the marriage. She said that some people deliberately wanted to defame Somu Veerraju and booked cases against her husband.