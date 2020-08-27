Acharya Team responds about Plagiarism allegations

Ever since the motion poster of Acharya has been released, a couple of writers alleged that the film is inspired by their scripts and the film landed into plagiarism allegations. There are a lot of debates going on about this and before this could reach new heights, the makers of Acharya issued a clarification and responded about the allegations. The makers said that Acharya is an original story that is written and conceptualized by Koratala Siva alone and any claims related to the story are just baseless.

“We have kept the story of the film confidential and only a few people are aware of what it is all about. We would like to clarify that this is an original story. It is unacceptable to defame a reputed filmmaker like Koratala Siva. Any claims with respect to the story are completely baseless, false and are made solely on assumption” said the makers. Young writer Rajesh yesterday claimed that the film is inspired by his story which he narrated it to Mythri Movie Makers over a year ago.

The shoot of Acharya resumes soon after the coronavirus pandemic calms down. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Konidela Production Company is presenting this big-budget social drama.

