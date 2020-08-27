AP HC issues notices to YCP, TDP, BJP but not Jana Sena

The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued fresh notices to the ruling YSRCP, TDP and BJP party leaderships to respond with their policies on Amaravati Capital city. The notices were issued based on a petition filed by the farmers who gave their ancestral lands for the construction of AP Capital. The farmers’ advocate told the court that the political parties took one stand prior to the 2019 elections and took a U-turn on that stand after the polls. Following this, in his capacity as the president of YSRCP, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will have to give his response to the court now.

The farmers appealed to the court to take into consideration the changing policies of the political parties to suit their own convenience that were dealing a big blow to them. Consequently, the High Court asked the political parties concerned to respond with their policies. The notice was not issued to the Jana Sena Party since the farmers have not made any complaint against it.

The main complaint of the farmers was against the YCP and the BJP obviously. While the YCP had changed its stand and decided to shift the Capital, the BJP was maintaining a neutral stand. At the same time, the BJP Government at the Centre was saying it had no role to play in the Capital issue of an individual state. Amid this, the farmers were appealing to the court to make these political parties accountable for the Capital shifting. They have produced before the court evidence of the YCP President having promised not to shift Capital out of Amaravati. But now, though Amaravati was being called Legislative Capital, the core Capital infrastructure like Secretariat, CMO and part of legislature were being shifted to Visakhapatnam.