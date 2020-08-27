Acharya Issue: Koratala Siva ready for a legal battle

Top writer and director Koratala Siva has been facing the allegations of plagiarism for his upcoming movie Acharya. Young writer Rajesh took media to allege that Acharya is based on his own story and he is fighting for justice after he got no support from the film industry. With so many speculations about this across Telugu media, the makers issued a clarification today. Director Koratala Siva felt responsible and he joined the live show of a news channel today. Koratala Siva during the live show clarified that there are no resemblances between Acharya and the script of Rajesh.

“I wish Rajesh all the best and hope he succeeds with his dream project. It took me two years to complete the script of Acharya. I was traveling with Chiranjeevi garu all over this time and narrated the developments at regular intervals. My script has nothing in resemblance to the story of Rajesh. I am telling this on the record when the entire film industry along with the people of Telugu states is watching the live show. I am not here to narrate my script to everyone who claims or alleges about the film. My producers have enough budget if I wish to buy a story idea from an aspiring writer” said Koratala.

He said “I am going to take this to the next level and file a defamation case in the court of law along with the Writers Association and the Directors Association if the issue will not stop here. When I am making a film on a particular issue, there are several writers who claim resemblances. There are a lot of cases filed on all the big-budget films of India which is a regular practice. Chiranjeevi garu is aware of the story and the script from the development stage thankfully” concluded the top director.