SP Balasubrahmanyam undergoes physiotherapy sessions

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition is stable and he is responding to medication very well. He will continue to be in ICU for the next couple of weeks and his son SP Charan posted an update about his father’s health. He said that his father’s health is very stable and the doctors conducted physiotherapy sessions for SP Balasubrahmanyam today. He is responding well to medication currently and the experts’ doctors team are closely monitoring the health of SP Balasubrahmanyam. The film fraternity has been praying for his speedy recovery.

