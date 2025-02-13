Action comedy film “Laila” USA Premiers Today!

The much-anticipated Telugu action-comedy film “Laila,” starring Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma, is set to premiere in the USA today, February 13, 2025.

Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, the film has generated significant buzz for its unique storyline and compelling performances.

The film’s trailer, released on February 6, 2025, has been well-received, with audiences praising Vishwak Sen’s transformative performance and the film’s bold storytelling. The music, composed by Leon James, complements the film’s dynamic narrative, adding depth to its emotional and comedic elements.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Vishwak Sen’s remarkable dual performance in “Laila,” a film that promises to be a standout in Telugu cinema.

We, Sarigama Cinemas and Cognier Cine Creations, take great honor in giving a grand release for premiers in the USA.

We are confident that this action comedy film would be memorable and steal the hearts of many audiences. Distributors planned this movie to screen around the USA, with nationwide coverage to widely reach the Telugu audience.

CLICK HERE!! for the LAILA USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC