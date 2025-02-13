BRS 3.0: KTR’s dynamism propels party’s resurgence in Telangana

A few days ago, while the self-proclaimed saviors of Hinduism and protectors of the Constitution remained silent, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) took everyone by surprise by responding swiftly to the Chilkur Balaji temple priest issue.

CS Rangarajan, a renowned scholar and head priest of the popular Balaji temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was attacked by a group of fringe elements under the guise of ‘Rama Rajya.’ The incident, which only came to light days after its occurrence, shook the state.

It was KTR who quickly responded, visiting the learned priest and expressing solidarity. His swift action sent shockwaves through both the BJP and Congress, who had remained silent until then for reasons best known to them.

Only after KTR’s visit to Rangarajan’s home, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded by reaching out to Rangarajan over the phone. This incident underscores how KTR has taken center stage in Telangana politics over the past few months, emerging as a people’s leader.

At the start of 2024, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was facing one of the toughest challenges in its political history. The party suffered a series of setbacks, including an unexpected loss in the Assembly elections, BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) hip injury, BRS MLC Kavitha’s arrest, and a poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Adding to the party’s woes, about ten legislators jumped ship. These developments led political analysts and BRS critics to question whether the party could survive such a turbulent phase.

However, the party proved its detractors wrong with a remarkable resurgence, with KTR leading from the front. Stepping up as the principal opposition leader, KTR emerged as the voice of the voiceless, breathing new life into the BRS. If KCR’s leadership in the Telangana movement and his decade-long good governance can be termed BRS 1.0 and BRS 2.0, then KTR spearheading the party’s revival marks the dawn of BRS 3.0

Transitioning seamlessly from a class leader to a mass leader, KTR has revitalized the party’s fortunes. Under his leadership, BRS has consistently held the Congress government accountable for its failure to deliver on its promises, taking up issue after issue and putting the ruling party on the defensive.

While the BRS initially took time to adjust to its new role in opposition, it has since adapted itself well under KTR’s leadership. He has become the voice of HYDRAA victims, Musi project victims, farmers, weavers, Lagacharla tribals, and unemployed youth, to name a few. Amidst growing discontent with Revanth Reddy’s governance, KTR has emerged as a beacon of hope for the affected sections of society.

With KTR’s proactive leadership, the BRS has regained its momentum, reminiscent of its energy during the Telangana movement. Leveraging technology and social media effectively, KTR has positioned himself as a dynamic leader, driving the party’s resurgence and developing a new wave of leadership.

The Congress leadership, including Revanth Reddy and his ministers, appears increasingly unsettled by the BRS’s growing influence. This is evident in the party’s dominance on social media, as demonstrated in a recent online poll conducted by the Telangana Congress party’s official ‘X’ handle, where nearly 70% of respondents preferred KCR’s governance over the current Congress rule. Despite numerous false cases being filed against them, BRS social media activists continue to challenge the Congress, keeping the ruling party on edge.

Coupled with the Congress government’s failures and the BRS’s renewed vigor under KTR’s leadership, Telangana’s political landscape has shifted rapidly. Many analysts now believe that if by-elections are held in the 10 Assembly constituencies where BRS MLAs defected to the Congress, the BRS would make an impressive show.

Amidst a series of setbacks and challenges, the BRS party’s ability to adapt, respond to public issues, and stage a strong comeback serves as a political masterclass. Undoubtedly, KTR has emerged as the face of BRS 3.0, steering the party towards regaining lost glory.