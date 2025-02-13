JioHotstar Launch Teaser

The rumored new platform, JioHotstar, which is expected to emerge from the partnership between Reliance and Disney Star, could soon be launched. According to a report, the JioStar social media page made a cryptic post hinting at the launch of this new over-the-top streaming platform that will combine JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, several users have reported that JioCinema is canceling their subscription autopay mandates, further suggesting that the launch of the new platform is imminent. The official JioStar handle, a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, reportedly posted a teaser video on X (formerly known as Twitter), which has since been taken down, but screenshots were captured. The short video reportedly included the phrases “A new era begins!” and “Stay tuned.” The post’s caption reportedly asked, “What happens when two worlds of entertainment merge in the universe?” No other details were provided. This post is likely building anticipation for the launch of the new streaming platform that will combine the content from Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

JioCinema users have noticed the platform is cancelling their automatic subscription renewals. It’s possible JioCinema is not looking to add new subscribers as a new platform is coming soon. However, some users were still able to purchase new monthly subscriptions. Reliance Industries Limited merged with the India business of Walt Disney in November 2024. This merger led to a joint venture between Viacom 18, Reliance, and Disney, approved by regulatory authorities. The joint venture will combine assets like Star, Colors, JioCinema, and Hotstar. Nita Ambani is the chairperson of the new entity, which now operates over 100 TV channels producing more than 30,000 hours of content annually.