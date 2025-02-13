Finally, Sharwanand gets some Relief

Young actor Sharwanand hasn’t delivered a smashing hit in the recent years. Yet he is rushed with offers as he is a blessed actor. At the same time, Sharwanand is strict on his remuneration. Though his remuneration is a stress for the makers, they have been signing films. He commenced the shoot of two films and both of them are delayed due to various reasons. His next film is directed by Ram Abbaraju and is titled Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The film is completely stuck with financial hurdles. The last schedule of the film happened in October and there is no update about the pending shoot and the release date. The makers have to complete the shoot and release the teaser, songs to seal the non-theatrical deals.

Sharwanand also started the shoot of a sports drama directed by Abhilash Reddy last year. After completing major schedules, the shoot too came to a halt due to various reasons. Sharwanand finally returned back to work and he flew to Indonesia for the shoot of the film. A deadly bike race will be shot in Indonesia from tomorrow. Sharwanand plays a bike racer in this untitled film. UV Creations are the producers and the team is planning to release the film post summer. Finally, Sharwanand is back to work and this is a relief for him.