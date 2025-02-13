x
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
How much is the Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?

Published on February 13, 2025 by swathy

Vijay Deverakonda has delivered some of the biggest debacles in the recent years. His last film Family Star has been rejected badly and the actor has spent over a year on his upcoming film titled Kingdom. The teaser of the film came out yesterday and it left many in surprise. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi has been speaking so much about the film from the past few months and the teaser lived up to the expectations. The makers have spent lavishly on the film and the budget went overboard than the planned numbers.

A major portion of the film’s budget has been recovered through the digital deal. Still, Kingdom has to perform well in theatres to recover the complete investment. The makers have spent much more beyond the market of Vijay Deverakonda. The visuals are stunning and the grand production values are discussed. Gowtam Tinnanuri should be appreciated for his work. The film also has a second part and its fate completely depends on the result of the first instalment. For now, the makers are completely happy with the teaser response.

The new schedule of Kingdom commences tomorrow in Vizag and Vijay Deverakonda has reached Vizag. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score.

Next Finally, Sharwanand gets some Relief Previous Sukumar to turn busy as Producer
