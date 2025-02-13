How much is the Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?

Vijay Deverakonda has delivered some of the biggest debacles in the recent years. His last film Family Star has been rejected badly and the actor has spent over a year on his upcoming film titled Kingdom. The teaser of the film came out yesterday and it left many in surprise. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi has been speaking so much about the film from the past few months and the teaser lived up to the expectations. The makers have spent lavishly on the film and the budget went overboard than the planned numbers.

A major portion of the film’s budget has been recovered through the digital deal. Still, Kingdom has to perform well in theatres to recover the complete investment. The makers have spent much more beyond the market of Vijay Deverakonda. The visuals are stunning and the grand production values are discussed. Gowtam Tinnanuri should be appreciated for his work. The film also has a second part and its fate completely depends on the result of the first instalment. For now, the makers are completely happy with the teaser response.

The new schedule of Kingdom commences tomorrow in Vizag and Vijay Deverakonda has reached Vizag. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score.