Actor Nikhil compares Pawan with mountain and RGV with Dog

Ram Gopal Varma is always a care of address of controversy. Currently he is making a film with the title of Power star targeting Pawan Kalyan. There have been rumours that he is targeting the leaders of TDP and Pawan Kalyan at the behest of ruling YSRCP. He recently announced that he will charge 25 rupees per view for the trailer of this movie but as the response for the trailer was dismal, he decided to release the trailer for free on YouTube, on the pretext of that trailer being pirated.

Tollywood actor Nikhil, who is known as fan of Pawan Kalyan, responded on Ram Gopal Varma power star movie indirectly. He commented that, ” Shikaram ni chusi Kukka entha Morigina.. a maha shikaram thala thippi chudadhu… meeeku Ardham ayyindi ga..” which means mountain does not turn to look at the dog that is barking at her.

We will have to wait and see how Ram Gopal Varma respond to this.