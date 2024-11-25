Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty

As the repercussions of Adani Group bribery scandal are being felt across India, Telangana state has emerged as the first casualty in the process. Telangana Govt rejected the Rs 100 Cr donation given by Adani Group towards setting up of Young India Skills University.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state is rejecting the donation given by Adanis towards Young India Skillls University, in a specially convened press conference in Hyderabad on Monday. Senior Ministers of his Cabinet, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and others were by his side, while he made this statement, which is expected to hit headlines at national and international level.

“The issue of Adani is rocking entire country. Though Telangana state does not have any connection with Adani issue, the state is being portrayed by some in a badlight. We have done nothing wrong and have dealt with Adani Group according to rules. But our reputation is being unnecessarily tarnished,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, opening up on Adani bribing YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Government in power deals.

“Adani Group has come forward to donate Rs 100 Cr to Young India Skills University, with a good intention. But due to recent developments, some are criticizing Telangana Government for receiving funds from Adani Group, as if we have done some corruption or eaten up public money. As a result me and my Ministers are put to unnecessary trouble and disrepute. Therefore we have written to Adani Group not to release the Rs 100 Cr fund they have committed for Young India Skills University,” explained Revanth Reddy, eventually making Telangana the first casualty in Adani scam saga.

CM informed that though Adanis announced the Rs 100 Cr donation, the amount has not been disbursed till now. So, he had directed officials to write to Adani Group not to go ahead with proposed donation.

Adani Group bribing YS Jaganmohan Reddy Sarkar has become keenly tracked issue by all the states and nations which have business dealings with the business conglomerate. However Telangana is the first state in India, to come up with the decision which will negatively impact both the business conglomerate and the state.

However CM Revanth Reddy clarified that no decision has been taken relating to the infrastructure projects being taken up by Adani Group in Telangana state, implying that the Adani’s operations will continue unaffected in state, atleast in the near future.

Dnr