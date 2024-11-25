x
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram

Published on November 25, 2024 by swathy

Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram

Energetic Star Ram is exta cautious on his next after he delivered back-to-back disasters. After testing his luck on mass entertainers, Ram has picked up a sensible entertainer which was launched in a grand manner recently. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty fame Mahesh Babu P is on board to direct the film and the regular shoot of the film starts next month. Mr Bachchan fame Bhagyashri Borse is on board as the leading lady in this film which is yet tobe titled.

Talented Tamil music directors duo Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon have signed the film and this is the first Telugu film for the duo. “Welcoming the “New Sound of Telugu Cinema.” Dear @iamviveksiva & @mervinjsolomon – I’m sure our people will welcome you with both hands after listening to the magic you’re creating for #RAPO22. Here’s to a beautiful career ahead in TFI” posted Ram on his official social media handle. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this interesting film.

