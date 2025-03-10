x
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Adhi Dha Surprisu: Ketika’s Sultry Show

Published on March 10, 2025 by swathy

The highly anticipated third single Adhi Dha Surprisu from Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer action comedy Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula is out now. The track Adhi Dha Surprisu is not just another song in a typical film; it’s an explosion of energy, charm, and heat, thanks to Ketika Sharma’s captivating performance.

Ketika’s sultry dance moves, paired with her alluring persona, set the screen on fire. Particularly, the hook step is truly unmatchable. The song’s vibrant composition by GV Prakash Kumar adds a pulsating rhythm that perfectly complements Ketika’s dynamic presence.

The music is fast-paced, infused with a lively vibe that invites you to dance along. Vocalists Neeti Mohan and Anurag Kulkarni bring the energy to life, flawlessly matching the mood. The lyrics, penned by Chandra Bose, explore the unpredictable twists and turns of Ketika’s character. The track takes an unexpected turn towards the end, with Nithiin and Sreeleela joining in on the dance, further elevating the energy and excitement.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films of the year.

