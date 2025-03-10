Adhi Dha Surprisu: Ketika’s Sultry Show

The highly anticipated third single Adhi Dha Surprisu from Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer action comedy Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula is out now. The track Adhi Dha Surprisu is not just another song in a typical film; it’s an explosion of energy, charm, and heat, thanks to Ketika Sharma’s captivating performance.

Ketika’s sultry dance moves, paired with her alluring persona, set the screen on fire. Particularly, the hook step is truly unmatchable. The song’s vibrant composition by GV Prakash Kumar adds a pulsating rhythm that perfectly complements Ketika’s dynamic presence.

The music is fast-paced, infused with a lively vibe that invites you to dance along. Vocalists Neeti Mohan and Anurag Kulkarni bring the energy to life, flawlessly matching the mood. The lyrics, penned by Chandra Bose, explore the unpredictable twists and turns of Ketika’s character. The track takes an unexpected turn towards the end, with Nithiin and Sreeleela joining in on the dance, further elevating the energy and excitement.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films of the year.