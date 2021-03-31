Adhipurush Shoot: Special restrictions imposed

Prabhas is currently in Mumbai and is shooting for his next film Adipurush. With the coronavirus spread huge in Maharashtra and Mumbai, the makers of Adipurush took special care to keep the crew and cast away from coronavirus. Not more than 25 people are allowed on the sets for a shot and the crew members too have been minimized. All the unit members are taking all the needed precautions and the sets are getting sanitized frequently.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon along with Sunny Singh are shooting for key portions of the film. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is produced by T Series, Retrophiles. Prabhas will complete the schedule and will join the sets of Salaar from April 20th in Hyderabad. Both Salaar and Adipurush will release next year. Adipurush is adapted from the epic Ramayana and a huge budget is allocated for the film’s VFX work.