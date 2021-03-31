All about the Aghora episode in Balakrishna – Boyapati project?

Boyapati Srinu knows how to present Nandamuri Balakrishna in the best way. Along with his performance, the looks of Balayya in Simha and Legend received top-class response. Their third combo film is currently in shooting mode and Balakrishna will be seen in dual roles in this mass entertainer. It was widely speculated that Balakrishna will be seen in the role of an Aghora in one of them. Boyapati also completed shooting for these portions and the look is kept under wraps.

Balayya wasn’t completely convinced with the episode after which Boyapati designed a new look and role. The shooing portions of this episode too is completed. The makers have spent lavishly for the Aghora episodes and Boyapati is in plans to use them in the film. Boyapati is keen to use them during the end titles of the film. Before this, he needs to take permission from Balayya to do that. We have to wait to see if Balakrishna approves Boyapati’s idea. If yes, Nandamuri fans will witness the look of Aghora. Else, the content would lie in the cans.