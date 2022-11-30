Adivi Sesh responds about his Shelved Project

Adivi Sesh has delivered back-to-back hits and cemented his position. He has done a commendable job as an actor and he is a great contributor in his scripts too. The actor signed the remake of Hindi film Two States but the project got shelved. During the promotions of HIT 2, Adivi Sesh responded about the remake. “The director had no clarity about the film and he was quite arrogant on the sets. He also shouted on the actors. The producer was struggling and we decided to scrap the film. I spoke to the producers about how much he spent on the film” told Sesh.

“We are going to compensate the losses of the film to the producer in my next film Goodachari 2. He will have a share in the project. The producer will recover his losses. I am happy as the audience did not get a chance to watch a bad film. My reputation too did not get spoiled. Everyone is happy about the move. It took me two years to sort out the entire issue. Even the producer turned against me but I never responded or tweeted” told Adivi Sesh. His next film HIT 2 directed by Sailesh Kolanu is releasing this Friday.