Adivi Sesh’s Crime Investigative Thriller ‘HIT 2’ Gets A Release Date

Talented actor Adivi Sesh, who won over audiences with the blockbuster successful film Major (based on the biography of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan), is now getting ready thrill us with HIT 2. The second part of ‘HIT’ (Homicide Investigation Team) will be produced by Natural Star Nani and presented by Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The sequel to Adivi’s ‘HIT’ will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

In the second instalment, Adivi Sesh plays Krishna Dev nicknamed KD in the sequel, which is set in Andhra Pradesh. Adivi Sesh, the lead actor, has promised that a new date will be announced in a big way. The much-anticipated HIT 2 release date was announced today, as promised. HIT 2 is ready to thrill everyone December 2nd.

The team is now working on the final leg of the filming and post production work. Adivi Sesh, as we all know, usually stuns audiences with unique roles, and this time he plays cool cop JD.

After Major, the actor became a pan-India sensation, and he was recognised for his content-oriented scripts and unique roles. It appears that HIT 2 will have a grand release with interesting promotions. The lead actress is Meenakshi Chaudhary, while Bhanu Chandar will reprise his role from the original.

Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!