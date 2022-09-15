TDP MLAs hold protest in AP Assembly over unemployment

The opposition TDP MLAs and the MLCs held a protest on the first day of the winter session of AP Assembly on Thursday. The MLAs and the MLCs went to the Assembly in a rally raising slogans against chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not releasing the job calendar.

The members held protests in both the Houses asking for discussion and served adjournment motion. The TDP members continued to disrupt the proceedings in both the Assembly and the Council insisting on discussion on the employment creation and the unemployment problem in the state in the last three years.

In the Assembly, when the House took up discussion on decentralisation of administration, the TDP members N Rama Naidu, Payyavula Keshav and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary protested against the government’s decision of three capitals. They blamed the government for destroying Amaravati, which was well planned by the TDP government.

When Minister Buggana Rajendranath alleged that the TDP leaders had purchased lands in Amaravati villages even before it was declared as capital, the TDP MLAs intensified their protest in the House, demanding that the minister prove his allegations.

Payyavula Keshav threw a challenge to the Minister in the House to prove that he had purchased the lands in Amaravati before it was declared as the capital. He said that he also purchased some lands in Amaravati only after it was declared as the capital and claimed that it was nothing wrong or illegal.

The TDP leaders also demanded that Speaker Thammineni Sitaram give them time to explain their views and also to reply to the allegations made by the Ministers and other MLAs of the ruling party. As the speaker denied permission, the TDP members walked into the well of the House and raised slogans against the government.

At this point, Minister for Legislative Affairs, Buggana Rajendranath, moved a resolution seeking suspension of the TDP MLAs from the House for the rest of the day. Accordingly, the speaker announced the suspension after introducing the motion and getting it passed by the members.