Adorable Click: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha

Star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are in happy space. They are quite busy with their projects and have been enjoying back to back hits. An adorable click of Chaitu and Samantha from the wedding collection of Rana Daggubati was posted by Samantha recently and it is creating waves across the internet. The picture alone reveals about their magical bonding. Chaitu was spotted blessing Samantha and the actress looked smiling. Samantha has taken up using handloom clothes and she has been practicing the same from the past few years during her public appearances. Chaitu is busy with Love Story and Samantha is yet to announce her next project officially.

