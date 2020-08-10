NTR will keep Prashanth Neel in waiting mode

With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the shoots of all the films came to a halt. The most impacted film due the pandemic is RRR as the interests are heaping up. With a lot of stake involved, Rajamouli wanted to complete the project at the earliest but he came to the conclusion that it would not be possible to resume the shoot anytime soon. NTR will complete the shoot of RRR and will move on to his next only in 2022. After RRR, NTR will take Trivikram Srinivas’s project which may take at least ten months for completion.

KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is in talks with NTR for a film soon after he is done with his work for KGF: Chapter 2. As per the update, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are considering a Sankranthi 2021 release for the movie. After completing his work, Prashanth Neel will have to wait for a year and a half to direct NTR. Prashanth Neel will work on the script of the film and will wait for the arrival of NTR instead of hurrying up for one more project. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of NTR’s film which would be a pan Indian flick.