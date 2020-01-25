Adorable Click: Superstar and Sitara

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one actor who is well bonded with his family and spends ample time with them even during his busy schedules. After completing his work for Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh along with his wife Namrata and children Gautham, Sitara flew to the USA for a vacation. Namrata posted an adorable picture of Mahesh and Sitara from New York City. The duo looked supercharged and are enjoying their vacation to the fullest. On his return, Mahesh Babu will start working on Vamshi Paidipally’s film from summer.





