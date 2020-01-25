KGF: Chapter 2 out of summer race?

The tremendous success of KGF in all the languages kept the audience eagerly wait for the sequel of the film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is announced for summer release this year but there is a huge delay in the shoot and the film’s director Prashanth Neel decided to push the release of the film. Right from Tollywood to Bollywood, summer is packed and KGF: Chapter 2 would have tough competition.

Prashanth Neel spends ample time on the post-production work and going with the update, KGF: Chapter 2 may release during the Independence Day weekend in August. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors in this stylish action thriller. Several Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt will be playing crucial roles. Hombale Films are the producers and KGF: Chapter 2 will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.