A golden opportunity for Naga Shaurya

After the super success of Chalo, Naga Shaurya was in a rush and the results are Kanam, Ammammagarillu and Nartanasala. The actor calmed down, worked on the script of Aswathama and produced the film on his own banner IRA Creations. Debutant Ramana Teja is making his directorial debut with this action thriller. Naga Shaurya is trying hard for a mass image from some time and he feels that Aswathama is the right film to reach the masses.

The film was initially planned to clash with Anushka’s Nishabdham which left many in surprise. But with Nishabdham release pushed, Naga Shaurya will have a golden opportunity to prove his mettle. The trailer of Aswathama already generated positive buzz on the film which is a good sign. Mehreen is the leading lady and Aswathama is the story of a youngster who is on a hunt for a serial killer. Aswathama releases next Friday all over.